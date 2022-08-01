Insider Buying: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Major Shareholder Purchases 580,000 Shares of Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.86 per share, with a total value of $14,998,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,721,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,529,704.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 17,688 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $106,658.64.

On Friday, July 15th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 64,892 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $360,799.52.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 36.6 %

Shares of TXMD stock traded up $2.28 on Monday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,395,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $75.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.68. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TXMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

