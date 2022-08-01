Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $1,645,593.23 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $21,260,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25.

On Monday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $110.98 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.