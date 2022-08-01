Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $1,645,593.23 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $21,260,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25.
- On Monday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00.
- On Friday, May 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96.
Airbnb Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABNB opened at $110.98 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbnb (ABNB)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.