Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $400,464.50 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Andy Pasternak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $82.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
