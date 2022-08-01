Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells 1,355 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,772,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,157,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 84.4% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

