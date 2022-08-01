Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.57. 690,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,756. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 78.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,251,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

