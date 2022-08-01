Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells 5,403 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.61. 162,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
See Also
