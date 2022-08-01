Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells 5,403 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.61. 162,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

