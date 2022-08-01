Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Purchases £32,200 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSGGet Rating) insider Richard Bernstein purchased 115,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £32,200 ($38,795.18).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Richard Bernstein purchased 45,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,180.72).
  • On Thursday, June 30th, Richard Bernstein purchased 100,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($34,939.76).

Insig AI Price Performance

Shares of INSG opened at GBX 29 ($0.35) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £30.65 million and a PE ratio of 2,900.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Insig AI Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.06 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74 ($0.89). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.47.

About Insig AI

(Get Rating)

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Insig AI (LON:INSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Insig AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insig AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.