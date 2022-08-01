Insight 2811 Inc. Invests $204,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AbbVie by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 770,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,859,000 after buying an additional 203,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,443. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.13. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

