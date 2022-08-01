Insight 2811 Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

SCHD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

