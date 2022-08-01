Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases 1,192 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 37.52%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

