Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 13,610 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 28.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $47,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,005. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

