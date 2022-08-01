Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 2,313 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,161,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,221,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.29. The stock had a trading volume of 566,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,060,037. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average is $125.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

