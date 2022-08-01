Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 53 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,977,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $414.82. 217,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252,673. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.01.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

