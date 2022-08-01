Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 6,999 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 70,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,794. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

