Insight 2811 Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX traded up $4.32 on Monday, hitting $411.65. 10,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.93 and its 200 day moving average is $426.16. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.70 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

