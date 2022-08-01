inSure DeFi Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $101.02 million and $1.28 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,987.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004456 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00133147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

