Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$220.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.50. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $123.42 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.48.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

