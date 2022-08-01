Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been given a $45.00 price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.92.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.66. 2,041,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,835,477. Intel has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

