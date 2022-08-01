Inverse Finance (INV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.35 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and $711,981.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for $121.09 or 0.00524469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00213702 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004647 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001155 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.