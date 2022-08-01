Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,136,000 after purchasing an additional 312,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.84 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

