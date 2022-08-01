Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Down 34.6% in July

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 62,701 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,654,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 531.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 136,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,347,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 311,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

