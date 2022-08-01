Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 74,331 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 53,412 call options.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $61.57. 16,175,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,824,847. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

