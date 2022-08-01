Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,457 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,745 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $50.50. 228,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,980. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.