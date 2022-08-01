INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrea Goren bought 52,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 129,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steve Shum acquired 58,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $55,940.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,999. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea Goren acquired 52,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,564.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 136,517 shares of company stock valued at $129,691. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVO. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVO Bioscience Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ INVO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.99. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,241. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 191.70% and a negative return on equity of 137.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

