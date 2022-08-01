iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) were down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 323,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,320,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

iQIYI Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 915.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also

