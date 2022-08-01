iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.02

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.02 and last traded at $59.41, with a volume of 217370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
Further Reading
