iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.02

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.02 and last traded at $59.41, with a volume of 217370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

