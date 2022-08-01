iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,049. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

