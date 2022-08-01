iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AGG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.15. 145,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,056,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

