iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

MBB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,236. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

