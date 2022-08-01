iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Position Boosted by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,867,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,368,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 22,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $114.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.04. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $158.05.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.