iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF makes up about 1.4% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,539,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,339,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,756,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $862,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IMCB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,840. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96.

