iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 267,148 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the average volume of 125,689 put options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,700,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,397,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

