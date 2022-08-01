iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 406,672 shares.The stock last traded at $140.41 and had previously closed at $140.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.87.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.