iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,802,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after buying an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $407.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $380.93 and a 200 day moving average of $426.16. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $326.70 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.