iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.28 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

