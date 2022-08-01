iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,207 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after acquiring an additional 210,988 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,147,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,418,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.87 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

