iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.44. 139,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

