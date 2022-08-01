ITV (LON:ITV) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ITV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.14) to GBX 85 ($1.02) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 66 ($0.80) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 114 ($1.37).

LON ITV opened at GBX 73.34 ($0.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.11. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 62.04 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.19 ($1.53).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,943 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,602.38 ($3,135.40). In other ITV news, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 301,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($250,967.96). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £2,602.38 ($3,135.40).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

