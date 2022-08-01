JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on JCDecaux from €17.60 ($17.96) to €16.90 ($17.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

JCDXF opened at $14.65 on Monday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

