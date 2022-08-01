JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.78, but opened at $15.34. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 12,500 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,209,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 503,453 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

