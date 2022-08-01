JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 247.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $59.75 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

