Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Up 32.9% in July

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 589,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,562,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.12. 128,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,399. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

