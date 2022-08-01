JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Target Price to €11.50

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.10 ($13.37) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PITAF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($16.73) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Poste Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of PITAF stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. Poste Italiane has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

