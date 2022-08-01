JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Target Price to €11.50

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.10 ($13.37) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PITAF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($16.73) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Poste Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Poste Italiane Price Performance

Shares of PITAF stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. Poste Italiane has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

About Poste Italiane

(Get Rating)

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.