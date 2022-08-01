JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAF. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($136.73) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Safran stock opened at €106.98 ($109.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €102.52. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($94.24).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

