JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 445 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

