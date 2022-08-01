K21 Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. K21 has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $28,776.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, K21 has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,226.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004410 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00131602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

K21 is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,067 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

