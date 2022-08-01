Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) & Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Head to Head Analysis

Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kaiser Group and Li-Cycle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Li-Cycle 0 2 8 0 2.80

Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 72.46%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Li-Cycle $7.38 million 164.73 -$226.56 million ($4.14) -1.74

This table compares Kaiser Group and Li-Cycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kaiser Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li-Cycle.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Group and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A Li-Cycle -1,097.02% -16.02% -11.15%

Risk & Volatility

Kaiser Group has a beta of -30.72, meaning that its stock price is 3,172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li-Cycle has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Li-Cycle beats Kaiser Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Group

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

