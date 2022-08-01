Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Up 45.0% in July

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,700 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 687,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Kaixin Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KXIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 90,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. Kaixin Auto has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.