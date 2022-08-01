Kaizen Financial Strategies Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $666,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,554. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

