Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 698 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.31. 25,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

